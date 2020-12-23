Houston Rockets guard James Harden fined $50,000 for violating league’s health and safety protocols

article

The National Basketball Association has announced Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been fined.

According to a statement from the league, Harden was fined $50,000 for violating the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Harden took to social media to address the issue about why he was out at an event.

The fine comes after the NBA announced on Wednesday that the Rockets game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.