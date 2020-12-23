Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rockets guard James Harden fined $50,000 for violating league’s health and safety protocols

By
Published 
Houston Rockets
FOX 26 Houston
article

FILE: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Spor (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Expand

HOUSTON - The National Basketball Association has announced Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been fined. 

According to a statement from the league, Harden was fined $50,000 for violating the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Harden took to social media to address the issue about why he was out at an event. 

The fine comes after the NBA announced on Wednesday that the Rockets game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. 