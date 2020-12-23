Tonight’s Rockets vs. Thunder basketball game postponed due to COVID concerns

article

The National Basketball Association has announced that the game tonight between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

According to a release, three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program.

After contract tracing protocol, the NBA said four other players have been quarantined.

The league added that James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the same health and safety protocols.

The league said all other Rockets players were tested again on Wednesday and all returned negative results.

The Rockets also have one additional player who is unavailable due to injury, the league said.

The league stated that as a result of the Rockets not having the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game, the game will not proceed.

No word on if the game will be rescheduled.

