Houston Rockets draft Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard with 3rd overall pick

BROOKLYN – With the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets select Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.

A 6’2, 182-lb. point guard, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 33 games as a freshman for the Wildcats.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

He also shot 52.1% from three-point range, connecting on 75-of-144 attempts.

The 20-year-old Sheppard is also regarded as one of the better perimeter defenders in the draft, and finished with 5 steals in five different games for UK this past season.

He was named to the Southeast Conference 2nd Team.

He should provided depth for the Rockets’ backcourt behind point guard Fred VanVleet and shooting guard Jalen Green, and also allow Amen Thompson – who the Rockets drafted fourth overall last year – the flexibility to play forward or guard.