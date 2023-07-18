Authorities are searching for a group of suspects in a robbery at a Houston meat market in May.

Police shared video of the robbery this week and are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

According to HPD, the robbery occurred around 7:30 p.m. May 19 in the 6500 block of W. 43rd Street.

Police say four unidentified males ran into the store with guns and demanded money from the cash registers.

Two suspects took money from the cash registers, and the other two males forced their way into an enclosed area used for cashing checks and took the money, police say.

The suspects then fled the scene. Police say they got into a white single-cab truck.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, heavy set, white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, medium build, and black clothing.

Suspect 3: Hispanic male, medium build, blue jacket and blue jeans.

Suspect 4: Hispanic male, medium build and black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.