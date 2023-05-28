Houston police are investigating a road rage shooting involving a mother and her child.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 700 block of Lester Street about a shooting that occurred.

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says a mother and her 5-year-old son were driving on Washington Avenue near CVS in a gray Volkswagen when the mother got involved in a road rage incident with someone in a red Honda.

SUGGESTED: Deadly motorcycle crash in Galveston under investigation, driver hit vehicle

According to authorities, the person in the Honda chased the mother down and fired multiple shots, blowing out the back window of the Volkswagen. The Honda then drove away from the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Road rage shooting near Washington Avenue (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Nobody in the car was shot, but the 5-year-old was struck by the glass while sitting in the back seat, said Horelica.

The child was treated at the scene by Houston Fire Department and then released to his mother.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP

Horelica says officials aren't sure where the shooting started, but the scene ended at Lester Street.

HPD is currently investigating the incident.