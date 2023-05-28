A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Galveston.

Galveston Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Avenue J about a major crash around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle driver was driving northbound at a high rate of speed. The driver attempted to change lanes and hit the rear panel of a Mercedes black in color.

Officials say the driver was thrown from the motorcycle upon impact and sustained life-threatening injuries as a result. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to authorities and it is unknown if intoxication played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.