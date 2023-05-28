A roadway is closed down in east Harris County after multiple cars caught fire, the sheriff says.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials responded to the 3600 block of FM 1942 near a possible junkyard about a motor vehicle on fire. At least 10 vehicles and one carport, says Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Multiple fire departments were reported to be on the scene.

Due to the fire, FM 1942 is shut down in both directions at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.