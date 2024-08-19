Houston road rage shooting: 21-year-old dies after shootout

Houston police are investigating a possible road rage incident on Thursday night that ended in a man's death.

Officers were on patrol on I-10 Eastbound near Uvalde Road when they found a truck sitting on a center divide around 10:45 p.m.

The officers made their way to the scene of the shooting where they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. The 21-year-old died at the hospital on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim and the shooter exchanged gunfire.

The shooter and the victim's family remained at the scene and talked with police.

Courtesy of OnScene Houston

The victim's family said they were in a black sedan when a truck began tailgating them and nearly ran them over.

The family told police the truck went around them and the driver began shooting at them. The son started shooting back and the family drove away to contact police, officials say.

Houston police did recover a firearm from inside the truck.

The victim's name has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time. The case is expected to be presented to the District Attorney’s Office and could potentially be brought before a grand jury for further investigation.