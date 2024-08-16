Houston road rage shooting: Man in critical condition, crashed on I-10 East Freeway

A Houston man is in critical condition after an apparent road rage shooting late Thursday night, Houston police say.

According to Lieutenant Willkens, officers arrived at what they initially thought to be a crash on I-10 Eastbound near Uvalde Road after finding a truck sitting on a center divide.

SUGGESTED: North Houston sports bar burglarized, crawling thieves steal nearly $4,000

Based on preliminary information, a 26-year-old man, his dad, and mom, a probation officer in Harris County, were in a black sedan when a truck began tailgating them and nearly ran them over.

The family told police the truck went around them and the driver began shooting at them. The son started shooting back and the family drove away to contact police, officials say.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

Lt. Willkens reports the family returned to the scene and are cooperating with police.

The male driver of the truck suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was not reported injured.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Houston police did recover a firearm from inside the truck.

All those involved are cooperating with HPD. The case is expected to be presented to the District Attorney’s Office and could potentially be brought before a grand jury for further investigation.