Wakefield Crowbar, a popular sports bar in the Oak Forest neighborhood, was burglarized early Thursday morning, with thieves making off with over $4,000 in cash.

The break-in occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the bar located on Wakefield Drive, known for its sand volleyball and cornhole activities.

Surveillance footage shows three men entering the establishment through a side entrance. The video captures the suspects crawling on the floor to avoid detection, making their way to the back office where they cut open a safe and took nearly $4,000 in cash. The burglars then fled the scene in a silver Mercedes.

The bar's owners expressed frustration, noting that this incident follows a series of challenges, including costly damages and power outages from the Derecho storm in May and Hurricane Beryl in July.

The Houston Police Department has been notified, and the bar is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.