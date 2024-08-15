A student at Marshall Middle School has died after the school reported they were taken to the hospital for a medical emergency on Wednesday.

Houston ISD released a statement saying:

We are devastated by the loss of a student of Marshall Middle School. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the parents and family.

We are thankful for the quick thinking and actions of our school employees, school nurse, and police officers, as well as the swift response from multiple EMS and Houston fire department teams that responded to our 911 call.

We stand alongside the Marshall Middle School community. We have deployed resources and counseling to support all those impacted. We are continuing to gather information about this medical emergency and tragic loss. At this time, we are unable to provide further information out of respect for the family and their privacy.

The incident was witnessed by many students and staff who provided immediate assistance, the district stated.

Texas Rep. Christina Morales released this statement on Thursday after the incident was reported:

I am writing to express my and my community’s concerns regarding the reported medical emergency that occurred at Marshall Middle School in Texas House District 145 yesterday, August 14, 2024. The public details of this event are vague, and I would like clarification as to what happened and the response of HISD staff and leadership.

There are credible news reports stating that the event was witnessed by other students and staff, and that the student was transported to the hospital. I request that the Texas Education Agency and Houston Independent School District provide a detailed account of what occurred at Marshall Middle School on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Houston Independent School District under the leadership of Superintendent Miles has developed a track record of being ill-prepared and not prioritizing student wellbeing and safety. This inquiry comes from a place of concern for students and a responsibility that we at the state level have in overseeing Houston Independent School District now in the hands of the state-appointed board of managers. It is my expectation that this request for information will be answered in a timely manner by both the Texas Education Agency and Houston Independent School District.