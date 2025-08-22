Houston crime: Woman killed in Montrose hit-and-run; vehicle found without driver, police say

The Brief The crash happened Thursday evening on Richmond Avenue. Officers found the suspect vehicle, but the driver wasn't inside. Anyone with information can call HPD or Crime Stoppers.



A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Houston's Montrose area. Police are looking for any information about the suspect.

Houston crime: Deadly Montrose hit-and-run

What we know:

Police say the crash happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue, near Montrose Boulevard.

A woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle that was going east on Richmond. The driver fled without helping the victim.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say witnesses gave a good description of the suspect vehicle: a blue Mercedes-Benz EQE 350. The car was found in a parking lot on South Shepherd Drive, but the driver wasn't in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Officials are working to verify the victim's identity. Police say she was 50 years old.

There is no suspect description available.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Hit-and-Run Unit: 713-247-4072

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)