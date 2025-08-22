Houston crime: Woman killed in Montrose hit-and-run; vehicle found without driver, police say
HOUSTON - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Houston's Montrose area. Police are looking for any information about the suspect.
What we know:
Police say the crash happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue, near Montrose Boulevard.
A woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle that was going east on Richmond. The driver fled without helping the victim.
The woman was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
Police say witnesses gave a good description of the suspect vehicle: a blue Mercedes-Benz EQE 350. The car was found in a parking lot on South Shepherd Drive, but the driver wasn't in the vehicle.
What we don't know:
Officials are working to verify the victim's identity. Police say she was 50 years old.
There is no suspect description available.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information can call one of the following agencies:
- Houston Police Hit-and-Run Unit: 713-247-4072
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department