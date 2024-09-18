Houston Restaurant Week's - Prime 131

Prime 131 opened earlier this year as one of the most anticipated new restaurants in Houston. A Berg Hospitality Group original concept, Prime 131 is a live-fire steakhouse and sushi bar.

Running the kitchen, Executive Chef Courtney Spradlin, though a newcomer to Texas handles the heat in the kitchen and oversees a staff that turns out fabulous looking (and tasting) dishes.

The restaurant is offering a fixed price $55 3- course dinner for the remainder of Houston Restaurant Weeks Weaving in an Asian influence with local food accents creates a different approach to a steakhouse menu.

Prime 131 is located in the Heights at 2505 West 11th Street at The Docks at Timbergrove, and is open 7 days a week; Monday - Thursday 4pm - 10pm, Friday and Saturday 4pm-11pm and Sunday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.