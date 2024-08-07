Celebrating Houston Restaurant Week with something Italian! In this episode Katie Stone talks with General Manager Naveen Nayak at Enoteca Rossa in Bellaire and highlights items from their special fixed-price lunch and dinner menus.

Enoteca Rossa is offering a $25 2-course lunch and a $39 3-course dinner.

For every HRW lunch purchased, $3 will be donated to the Houston Food Bank and for each dinner, $5 will go to the Houston Food Bank.

Enoteca Rossa is located at 4566 Bissonnet Street in Bellaire.

The restaurant hours are:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: 346-204-4403

More Houston Restaurant Weeks participating restaurants can be found by visiting their website.