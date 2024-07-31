On this episode of Foodies and Friends, Katie Stone kicks off HRW with a visit to the 1891 American Eatery and Bar, located in the Heights at 702 East 11th Street, Houston, TX 77008, and talks with Executive Chef Jason Gould. Chef Gould shares some of the ingredients that make the butter and sauces so tasty at this restaurant.

1891 American Eatery and Bar is offering a 3-course lunch for $39, a 2-course lunch for $25, and a 2-course Brunch for $25 (complete with 1 free mimosa) during Houston Restaurant Weeks.

1891 American Eatery and Bar is open:

Monday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Brunch 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open until 11 p.m.

Sunday: Brunch 10:30 to 3 p.m., Open until 8 p.m.

The phone number is 281-501-9457.

HRW menus for the 1891 American Eatery and Bar can be found here.

A list of all restaurants participating in HRW 2024 can be seen here.

During HRW 2024, Foodies and Friends will be streaming on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 1 p.m., to highlight a different participating restaurant every episode as we help guide you through some of the more than 300 participating restaurants.