Houston residents participate in National Night Out, meet with local law enforcement

The Brief National Night Out has been happening every year since 1984. It's a chance for people to get to know their neighbors and law officers who routinely patrol their neighborhoods. Residents in Midtown gathered to meet each other and those who keep them safe. All kinds of law enforcement officers, including four-legged ones, were present.



National Night Out has been happening every year since 1984. It's a chance for people to get to know their neighbors and law officers who routinely patrol their neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

Residents in Midtown gathered to meet each other and those who keep them safe. All kinds of law enforcement officers, including four-legged ones, were present.

In Northwest Harris County, residents who live in the Copper Brook Subdivision called their National Night Out, "The Big Top."

There was a lot of fun to be had by kids and adults alike.

There's a serious side to the annual event, sharing your concerns about public safety with those behind the badge.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says when he's asked about Flock cameras, he says he's a big fan. He says the cameras were utilized during Monday night's SWAT situation with an armed man holding a 4-month-old baby captive.

"I want the community to know what a valuable tool it is for us," Gonzalez said. "We need to tighten up the safeguards, which we are committed to do. It's a valuable tool I hope will continue for us."