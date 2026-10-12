The Brief A Houston resident has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Sept. 30 drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Oncar Investment Inc. in Houston. The buyer chose to remain anonymous.



A Houstonian has recently became a millionaire after buying the lucky winning Powerball draw on Sept. 30

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston

What we know:

A local resident officially claimed a $1 million second-tier Powerball prize from the drawing held on Sept. 30. The ticket was a Quick Pick that matched all five white ball numbers (4-6-23-33-44), but missed the red Powerball number.

Texas Lottery claims the winning ticket was bought at Oncar Investment Inc. located on the North Freeway at the intersection of West Gulf Bank Road, just southwest of Aldine. The business appears to be the location of a taco restaurant and a gas station.

The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous.

Under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program, the retailer could be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.