Homeless person leads Houston police to suspected human remains, officials say

The Brief Police say they were called about a human skull Saturday on McIntosh Street. A homeless person who allegedly had the skull led officers to more remains. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600.



An investigation is underway for suspected human remains that were found close to Downtown Houston on Saturday morning.

Remains found in Houston; investigation underway

What we know:

At about 9 a.m., Houston Police say they got a report of a human skull sitting on the ground. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of McIntosh Street.

Police say they found the skull sitting on some items that were put out for trash pickup. Officers learned a homeless person was walking around with the skull and left it on top of the trash.

The person was found, and she allegedly led police to where the rest of the remains were lying.

An anthropologist was called to the scene and collected the remains.

What we don't know:

It hasn't been confirmed whether the remains are human. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is waiting for the autopsy results.

Police didn't mention where the rest of the remains were found.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information can call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.