Houston Regional Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

A regional Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Felix Melendez.

Felix Melendez

Melendez was last seen on foot in the 700 block of West FM 1960 around 1:40 p.m.

Melendez is described as a white male, 5'2" tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, black pants, and red shoes.

Officials say Melendez walks with a cane.

He's been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Department at 713-755-7427.