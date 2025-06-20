Recycling delays frustrate Houston residents as bins overflow

The Brief Houston residents say they're frustrated that recycling pickups have been delayed for weeks. City officials apologize and say the main issue is an aging fleet. Solid Waste Management hopes to resolve the problem in the coming months.



Recycling bins have been lining the city streets, stuffed to the brim or even overflowing. Many neighbors in Upper Kirby say it’s been weeks since the last pickup, and they are frustrated, wondering what is the hold up?

Neighbors are running out of patience and space

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spent the day going through city neighborhoods and it’s the same problem.

"First of all, it’s been at least three weeks since the last pickup," said resident James Burke.

"It’s been, I believe, 4 to 6 weeks since we’ve had recycle pick-up and ours is always full," said Steve Duble.

"I’ve been out of town the last two weeks and, per my wife, the bin has been sitting in the corner since I left," said Raj Natarajan.

FOX 26 saw bin after bin along Greenbriar Drive stacked up and untouched.

"I feel like I’ve got bags of recycling just sitting there waiting, but there’s nowhere to put them," Duble said. "I’ll probably just start throwing them in the trash, but it’s frustrating they don’t pick up the recycling regularly."

Another neighbor said enough is enough.

"To me, whoever is managing the trash and recycling pickup is not managing well," said Burke. "I think we have a managing issue. If it’s trucks, if it’s people, correct the problem, so people can get their recycling picked up, so it doesn’t become an eyesore," said Burke.

City apologizes and is working to fix delays

What we know:

Solid Waste Management Administrative Coordinator Abelardo Fenerant sent the following state to FOX 26 a statement:

"Solid Waste Management apologizes for the delays in service. Mayor Whitmire shares residents’ frustration and believes these delays are unacceptable. The mayor has appointed new leadership at the department and has full confidence in Interim Director Larius Hassen to evaluate all options and lead efforts to build a more reliable and efficient service model. A significant factor contributing to delays is the aging fleet—46 collection trucks are currently inoperable due to wear and tear. To address this, Mayor Whitmire and City Council recently approved the purchase of 34 new trucks, which will substantially improve service quality in the coming months. We understand the concern surrounding recycling delays and are working to address them."