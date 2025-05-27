Houston real estate agent murder: Family speaks out after suspect released on bond

The Brief Ashlee Long, a Houston real estate agent, was shot and killed on a city street on April 5 in Dallas. The accused shooter, Kendrick Finch, was charged with murder, but is currently out on bond. Ashlee’s family is fighting for justice and working with Texas lawmakers to push for stricter bond laws to keep violent offenders behind bars.



A local family is grieving the loss of a beloved daughter and sister as they struggle to understand why her accused killer is already back on the streets.

Ashlee Long, a 28-year-old Houston real estate agent, was shot and killed in April in Dallas. The man charged with her murder, Kendrick Finch, is out on bond.

FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann spoke with Ashlee’s mother, who shared the heartbreaking moment when she learned her daughter was murdered.

What they're saying:

"We were on our way to Dallas thinking we were going to the hospital to see her, and then we get a call maybe thirty minutes in that she didn’t make it," said Michelle Long, Ashlee's mother.

Long said Ashlee loved life, lived it to the fullest, never met a stranger, and found her passion in real estate.

Reaction to suspect's bond release

"How did you feel when you heard the alleged shooter was out on bond?," said FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann.

"It's just unbelievable," said Kevin Marsalis, Ashlee's brother. "You would expect someone who is on video, and it’s obvious they are guilty of shooting your loved one, to see they are back on the street and able to go home and enjoy their family is frustrating. We went through the bond hearing, and they showed video of the shooting, so we were within feet of the shooter and his family, and we saw zero remorse out of their side."

Family's message to the accused killer

"If the suspect sees this story, what would you want to say to him?" said FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann.

"Just put yourself in our place. If you have a daughter, how would you feel if this happened to you?" said Long.

"My question I would have for him and his family is how would you feel if this was your loved one out minding their own business and following the law, and not doing anything to hurt anyone, and then to get gunned down on a city street," said Marsalis.

"What would you like to see happen in this case moving forward?" said FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann.

"I would like to see a swift trial, see justice, see him be put back behind bars where he belongs and spend the rest of his days there," said Marsalis.

"It won't bring her back, but no family should have to go through this," said Long.

Pushing for bond reform

"What steps have the family taken to push for bond reform?" said FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann.

"Her dad spoke with a state senator that’s working with Governor Abbot to help push it through the state house to revoke bond for violent criminals like this," said Marsalis. "I think that’s the only way that any of this will change is if people go to the lawmakers and say we aren’t going to put up with this anymore."

Ashlee’s family says they’ve talked with Texas lawmakers to help push legislation to revoke bond from violent criminals. They hope Ashlee’s story will bring awareness to this issue and prevent another family from going through the same tragedy.