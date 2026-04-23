Houston ranks among worst cities in U.S. for air quality, report says

The Brief A new American Lung Association report ranks Houston 6th worst in the country for ozone pollution and 8th worst for particle pollution. Experts say children, older adults, and people with asthma or other lung conditions are especially vulnerable. Houston residents told FOX 26 the findings are concerning, especially for people who spend a lot of time outdoors.



Houston is once again ranking among the worst cities in the country for air quality, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.

The organization’s 2026 "State of the Air" report ranks Houston 6th worst for ozone pollution and 8th worst for particle pollution. The report looks at air quality data from 2022 through 2024.

Study: Houston ranks among worst cities in U.S. for air quality

What we know:

Ozone, commonly known as smog, forms when heat mixes with pollutants from sources like cars, trucks, power plants, and industrial activity. The American Lung Association says everyday exposure can contribute to serious health issues, including asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, and preterm births.

What they're saying:

Charlie Gagen, advocacy director for Texas with the American Lung Association, told FOX 26 that Houston’s heat, traffic, and industrial footprint create the conditions for high ozone levels.

"Air pollution has an impact on your health, whether you already have an existing health condition or not," Gagen said.

Houston residents who spoke with FOX 26 said the rankings were surprising.

"I have my own run club, so I’m always out here running," said Abraham Capatillo, a Houston parent.

Another resident, Jalen Buster, said she assumed Houston’s air quality was better.

"I was under the impression that we had really good air in Houston," Buster said. "So now learning that we don’t have really good air quality in Houston is kind of disappointing."

Who is most at risk?:

The American Lung Association says children, older adults, and people with asthma, COPD, or other lung conditions are among the most vulnerable.

The report highlights children because their lungs are still developing, they breathe more air for their body size, and they often spend more time outdoors.

What can people do?:

Experts recommend checking the daily air quality before heading outside.

On high ozone days, people should consider limiting outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the afternoon, especially when traffic is heavy. For people who exercise outdoors, experts suggest moving workouts indoors or away from major roadways when air quality is poor.

Gagen also said indoor air quality matters, and people should regularly replace air filters and make sure HVAC systems are working properly.