As Mardi Gras celebrations continue, a recent survey found Houston to be one of the best places to celebrate!

A study by Lawn Love looked at 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and examined several factors related to Mardi Gras including events, Cajun food vendors, costume stores, and community interests.

Its findings resulted in Houston ranking as the 5th best city for Mardi Gras celebrations.

Houston was also found to have the 2nd best number of party supply stores, 3rd average monthly Google searches for "Mardi Gras" and "Fat Tuesday" and 4th most number of Mardi Gras events and festivals.

Not surprisingly, New Orleans took the top rank as the very best city for Mardi Gras, while Thornton, CO was named the very least.

To see the full report and how other cities fared, click here.