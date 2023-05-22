They're pesky and annoying, and for some reason, Houston has a ton of them.

A recent study by Orkin showed Houston is one of two Texas cities to rank in the top 10 for Top Mosquito Cities. The company, which leads the industry in essential pest control services and protection noted that mosquitoes thrive in warm temperatures and after rainfall, lay their eggs in low-lying pools, causing them to reproduce rapidly.

And as part of the data Orkin found, based on treatments from metro areas, where their services were most used from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, including both residential and commercial properties, Houston and Dallas made the top 10.

Dallas/Fort Worth actually ranked 5th for mosquito cities, while Houston ranked at #9. This may not seem like a lot, but Houston actually went up three spots compared to previous reports.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles took the number 1 spot for the third year in a row, ahead of Chicago, and New York.

