The Brief Quiet week coming up Chilly morning on Tuesday Another front late in the week



A cold front moves into the region late on Sunday evening and will push the humid and mild conditions back out into the Gulf.

Be ready for a breezy overnight Sunday into Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s to start your work week.

Next week looks quiet

The upcoming work week should stay quiet with clear nights and mostly sunny days.

A front at the end of the weekend will be dry and helps start the week chilly. Lows on Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.

A high pressure system will set up shop over the area, leaving us with temperatures that will heat up into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overall, it appears to be a stable, quiet pattern with no significant rain or storms expected through at least Thursday.

Drought improvements

After much of the area had inches of rain this week, the drought has improved, especially for Northern Harris and Montgomery Counties. Both these areas are now in Dry conditions, not necessarily drought conditions. The majority of the area is still in a drought.