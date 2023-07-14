Houston ranked among top 20 cities where inflation is rising, according to survey

People are still facing high inflation rates, even though some experts say it has progressively slowed down.

WalletHub looked at 23 major Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) and used Consumer Price Index metrics to measure inflation.

Their data led Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland to rank as the 17th city for the highest rising inflation.

Houston had an increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) compared to the latest month to two months ago growing by .5%. Compared to last year the city had a change of 1.7% CPI.

Meanwhile, our Texas neighbor Dallas-Fort Worth- Arlington was ranked 9th on the list.

Tampa was ranked first overall and Atlanta was ranked second, the report says.

To see the full list of the top cities where inflation is rising the most and additional information click here.