Houston ranked among top 15 best cities to celebrate Fourth of July

Fourth of July is around the corner and while we celebrate Independence Day, Houston residents have another thing to be proud of!

MORE: Fourth of July in Houston: Fireworks, parades and events

A recent study by WalletHub ranked Houston among the top 15 cities in the U.S. to celebrate the Fourth of July. Houston was ranked number 12, ahead of Chicago, Illinois but right behind Miami, Florida.

Houston also fared better than most cities in Texas like San Antonio and Dallas, which ranked 14 and 17, respectively.

RELATED: Houston, Austin ranked among top 10 best cities for BBQ: report

The study looked at 100 of the largest cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun. The data ranged from average beer and wine prices to how long firework shows are as well as the weather on the day of.

Those numbers showed Houston ranking the highest in legality of fireworks and the prevalence of affordable, but highly rated, restaurants. The city also ranked fourth in the lowest price for three-star hotel rooms and third in the number of Fourth of July festivals and performances.

To see the full report and how other cities ranked, click here.





