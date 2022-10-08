Houston ranked among the cheapest airports to fly out of post-COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to dwindle and life begins to slowly return to "normal" a recent survey found Houston to have one of the cheapest airports to travel from.

According to CouponFollow, Hobby Airport was ranked 5th cheapest airport to fly out of post-COVID-19 based on averaging airfare data from 2000-2022.

Newark, New Jersey took the crown as the cheapest airport to travel from.

This survey comes during a time when inflation has impeded many facets of the general population, including travel.

In fact, out of the 43% of U.S. adults planning to travel over the holiday season, nearly eight in 10 of those travelers are changing their plans due to rising prices, according to another recent survey conducted by the personal finance website Bankrate.

