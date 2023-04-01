Houston Raceway Park: Passenger reportedly ran over after falling out of car doing 'donuts'

One person is in critical condition after a driving incident at Houston Raceway Park in Chambers County.

According to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, spectators at the HPT Shootout event at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown were driving erratically in the parking area.

Reports say the driver of a car was doing "donuts" in a field when the passenger in the car fell out and was then ran over.

The passenger was life-flighted from the scene in critical condition, reports say.

The incident is under investigation.