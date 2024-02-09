Lake Houston will be lowered ahead of expected rain in the area this weekend.

According to Houston Public Works, beginning in the early morning hours on Saturday, Lake Houston will be lowered 12 inches to an elevation of 41.5 feet. The normal level is 42.4 feet.

Property owners around the area were advised by the City to secure property they may have along the shoreline.

The lowering is expected to take 24 hours.

You can keep track of Lake Houston levels by visiting the Coastal Water Authority website.