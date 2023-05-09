Houston Public Works addressing meter device replacements following high water bill reports

article

Houston Public Works said they are aware that some customers have received high water bills after their meter reading devices were replaced.

Officials said over the last several weeks, Houston Public Works installed new meter reading devices in neighborhoods where the previous ones were not working properly.

According to a release, officials said the old devices led to some accounts being estimated and charged incorrectly.

Moving forward, bills will be generated based on actual readings.

"We apologize for the stress and confusion among customers who received these bills," said Houston Public Works Director, Carol Haddock. "I want to reassure our customers that we are working proactively to directly contact those who have been impacted, and the department will make appropriate corrections to these accounts."

Houston Public Works is currently operating under a City Council approved program to replace the meter reading devices in specific areas of the city where failure of the devices have occurred.

Officials said this is not a city-wide issue.

All customers who were affected will be notified once their accounts are corrected and will not incur late fees or experience service interruptions.

There will be no action required by customers and will be notified within five business days.

If you have questions or believe you have been incorrectly charged, please reach out to the Customer Account Services team at (713) 371-1400.