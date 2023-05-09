article

Harris County deputies have arrested a Dominoes delivery driver who shot at another driver on Tuesday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 27400 block of Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, the delivery driver shot at the other driver during a road rage incident.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

No other information has been released yet.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.