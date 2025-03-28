The Brief Storms swept across the Houston area Friday, knocking out power for some customers. You can check the outage tracker for the latest numbers.



Some residents across the Houston area were left without power Friday after storms swept across the area.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston power outage tracker

By the numbers:

Here's how many outages have been reported as of 5:05 p.m.

Centerpoint Energy is reporting 9,172 customers affected by outages

Entergy Texas is reporting 1,920 customers affected by outages

At least 10,000 customers were affected by outages at 4:20 p.m.

LIST: Houston-high water locations

Power outage maps & report an outage

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Houston weather forecast

A tornado watch was in effect for Polk County and Liberty County until 7 p.m. Friday.

Any thunderstorms that develop could bring heavy rain, strong winds and the threat for a brief isolated tornado.