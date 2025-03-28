Houston power outage tracker: CenterPoint, Entergy maps; report an outage
HOUSTON - Some residents across the Houston area were left without power Friday after storms swept across the area.
Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.
Houston power outage tracker
By the numbers:
Here's how many outages have been reported as of 5:05 p.m.
- Centerpoint Energy is reporting 9,172 customers affected by outages
- Entergy Texas is reporting 1,920 customers affected by outages
At least 10,000 customers were affected by outages at 4:20 p.m.
LIST: Houston-high water locations
Power outage maps & report an outage
Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.
Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.
Houston weather forecast
A tornado watch was in effect for Polk County and Liberty County until 7 p.m. Friday.
Any thunderstorms that develop could bring heavy rain, strong winds and the threat for a brief isolated tornado.
The Source: The information in this article is from the power companies' websites and