Tornado Watch
from MON 1:39 PM CST until MON 9:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:15 PM CST, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County

Houston weather: Power outage tracker for Centerpoint, Entergy

By
Published 
Updated 1:00PM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston area could see some scattered strong to severe storms on Monday through the afternoon.

Some storms could cause gusty winds, hail and even the chance for isolated tornadoes.

FORECAST: Severe storms possible Monday

Along with severe weather comes the potential for power outages. Here’s how you can view outages in your area and report them.

File photo. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

As of 1 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 7,778 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

As of 1 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 1,123 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

