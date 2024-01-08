The Houston area could see some scattered strong to severe storms on Monday through the afternoon.

Some storms could cause gusty winds, hail and even the chance for isolated tornadoes.

FORECAST: Severe storms possible Monday

Along with severe weather comes the potential for power outages. Here’s how you can view outages in your area and report them.

As of 1 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 7,778 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

As of 1 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 1,123 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

