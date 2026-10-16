Austin man allegedly told Houston teen he wanted to get her pregnant, invited her to Trump rally

The Brief An Austin man is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to solicit a 15-year-old Houston girl online and planning to meet her in person. Investigators with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 say an undercover detective took over the teen’s account to catch the suspect. The suspect, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody in Austin and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



An Austin man has been booked into Harris County jail after being arrested on felony charges for attempting to seek sex from a 15-year-old teen online, including wanting to bring her to a President Trump rally and get her pregnant.

Harris County authorities say Hunter James Kufta, 32, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor and was taken into custody while in Austin.

Undercover operation leads to arrest

What we know:

According to officials, the teen's parents reached out to authorities after learning Kufta was repeatedly and explicitly sending messages to their daughter and would not leave her alone.

The parents initially alerted the Memorial Villages Police Department, which then referred the case to the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Officials say an undercover detective assumed the teenager's online identity with the help from the parents.

Court records state the suspect expressed feelings for the girl and stated he wanted to travel to Houston to meet her, sleep with her, and have a child with her. Officials say he also invited the girl and her parents to go with him to a Trump rally in San Antonio.

Kufta was arrested on Thursday night in Austin, with assistance from the Austin Police Department.

He is facing a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor in Harris County. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Past criminal history

According to Harris County officials, Kufta was previously convicted in Florida of a sex offense involving a minor, and he was required to register as a sex offender.

He moved to Texas from Florida in April.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about Kufta's potential involvement with other minors is encouraged to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 ICAC Unit at 713-222-4929.