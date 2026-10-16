Police called to Downtown Houston building for suspicious envelope
HOUSTON - Police have been called to a federal building in Downtown Houston after someone in the building reportedly received a suspicious envelope.
Suspicious envelope at Downtown Houston federal building
Crews are responding to the Mickey Leland Federal Building on Smith Street and St. Joseph Parkway, just after the I-45 exit.
Police say someone in the building received an envelope with white powder.
The Houston Fire Department confirms that they were also called to the building at around 3:45 p.m.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police and Fire Departments.