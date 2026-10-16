Police called to Downtown Houston building for suspicious envelope

Police have been called to a federal building in Downtown Houston after someone in the building reportedly received a suspicious envelope.

Suspicious envelope at Downtown Houston federal building

Crews are responding to the Mickey Leland Federal Building on Smith Street and St. Joseph Parkway, just after the I-45 exit.

Police say someone in the building received an envelope with white powder.

The Houston Fire Department confirms that they were also called to the building at around 3:45 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.