300K kilos of 'meth precursor chemicals' seized at Port of Houston, feds say
HOUSTON - Federal officials say a seizure at the Port of Houston marked the greatest bust in U.S. history regarding chemicals used to make methamphetamine.
Port of Houston drug bust
What we know:
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Homeland Security agents seized over 300,000 kilograms of chemicals that are used to make methamphetamine. The seizure reportedly consisted of:
- 164,880 kg of benzyl alcohol
- 151,560 kg N-methyl formamide
Officials say the chemicals could've produced almost 190,000 kilos of methamphetamine, which would generate nearly $570 million.
It's believed the chemicals were shipped out of China with the intention of going to "clandestine labs" operated by the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in Mexico.
Photo credit: U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia
DOJ says the Sinaloa Cartel was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in January 2025, so federal authorities executed the seizure "under the terrorism forfeiture provision."
This incident will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in DC as part of its "Cartel Elimination effort."
What we don't know:
There's no information on whether a specific person or organization in China is responsible for the shipment.
The Source: Press release from U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia