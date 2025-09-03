300K kilos of 'meth precursor chemicals' seized at Port of Houston, feds say

The Brief The chemicals were seized this week by U.S. Homeland Security agents, according to federal officials. The chemicals were allegedly sent from China and were meant to go to "clandestine labs" under a drug cartel in Mexico. Officials say there were enough chemicals to make over half-a-billion dollars worth of methamphetamine.



Federal officials say a seizure at the Port of Houston marked the greatest bust in U.S. history regarding chemicals used to make methamphetamine.

Port of Houston drug bust

What we know:

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Homeland Security agents seized over 300,000 kilograms of chemicals that are used to make methamphetamine. The seizure reportedly consisted of:

164,880 kg of benzyl alcohol

151,560 kg N-methyl formamide

Officials say the chemicals could've produced almost 190,000 kilos of methamphetamine, which would generate nearly $570 million.

It's believed the chemicals were shipped out of China with the intention of going to "clandestine labs" operated by the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in Mexico.

Photo credit: U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia

DOJ says the Sinaloa Cartel was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in January 2025, so federal authorities executed the seizure "under the terrorism forfeiture provision."

This incident will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in DC as part of its "Cartel Elimination effort."

What we don't know:

There's no information on whether a specific person or organization in China is responsible for the shipment.