'The Office' inspired pop-up bar becomes big hit in downtown Houston

A pop-up bar in downtown Houston is paying homage to 'The Office' through Jan. 30.

It's called Dunder Mupplen and it's at 711 Main Street in Houston.

The bar is filled with nods to the hit television series.

Customers will walk in to see the desk of Pam Beesly and Toby Flenderson for photo ops.

Their signature cocktails include 'The Dundie' and 'That's what she said'.

According to Plethora the ticket includes:

1. Entry to bar and access to multiple 'The Office' inspired photo-ops.

2. Unlimited photo booth pictures

3. Office Trivia (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

4. The Dundies (Dunder Mifflin's annual awards banquet)

5. 'The Office' Costume Contest (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday)