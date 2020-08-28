Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:06 PM CDT until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Inland Harris County

Houston politicians speak at 2020 March on Washington

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

Houstonians at March on Washington commemoration

Several Houstonians gathered at Washington, D.C.'s Lincoln Memorial calling for social change just as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did in the very spot 57 years earlier.

HOUSTON - A major march and mass crowd gathers in Washington D.C. to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's “I Have A Dream" speech during the “March On Washington”. A quarter of a million people fought for jobs and equal rights and the fight continues. This year's event is being called the "Commitment" march and includes the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, and Jacob Blake.

Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also spoke at the event.

RELATED: Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations amid revived racial tensions

A number of Houstonians who attended today's march in Washington D.C. say they are there for one reason, to achieve change. Swarms of Houston residents are gathering at the Lincoln Memorial, calling for social change just at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did in that very spot 57 years earlier.

"We get an opportunity to be a part of history first of all,” says Houston resident Terron Edwards who's at the march with a group of Jack Yates alumni, the same high school George Floyd attended.

"We participated in Houston with the George Floyd walk. We didn't want this to die down and let it go,” says Angela Ashley.

RELATED: Extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse delayed; attorney says teen acted in self-defense

"We're hoping by us all being out here today that our government will see we want change. We're getting into good trouble. As John Lewis says it's good trouble,” adds Edwards. In fact, some in the crowd say as they are there calling for police reform, equal justice and voter turnout, they are doing so in the spirit of the late Congressman John Lewis who spent his life dedicated to achieving civil rights.

Many Houston families also made their way to the historic event. "It's important to not only talk the talk but to walk the walk.  Be a part of the change you want to see and that's why I'm here today,” says Houston Resident Stacy Rayon who is attending the march with her son Michael.

"For the first time in my life black people are being listened to. It's really important that we sustain this energy because the system that kills us is set up to sustain itself,” says Michael Rayon.

"We're just really completely tired of it.  It's sad that we have to add another name to this list,” says Houston resident T. Watson.

Just like the 1963 March On Washington, those attending today say they hope in another nearly 60 years Americans won't still be fighting for the same thing.