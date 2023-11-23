Houston police urging shoppers to be observant ahead of Black Friday shopping

Houston police are reminding shoppers to be observant this holiday shopping weekend.

In a recent press conference, HPD Chief Troy Finner said there will be an increase in patrol officers through the holidays.

"There will be increased patrol in and around the shopping areas," said Finner. "Unmarked and marked undercover officers."

HPD shared video from two recent robberies. In one instance, the suspect was accused of stealing a woman’s purse while she was loading groceries in her vehicle. A second case involves a man approaching an elderly woman leaving a grocery store. Police say the man told her she dropped a $20 bill. When she opened her wallet, the thief took her debit card. Surveillance video shows the suspect at a bank emptying her account.

"Be observant," said Finner. "I don’t think anyone should be fearful of things going on in our city. I think we’re okay, but you do need to remain vigilant."

Major retail stores in Houston were quiet the evening of Thanksgiving compared to previous years when there were long lines. However, doorbuster deals for Black Friday are still expected to draw large crowds.

"I do like the chaos of Friday," said one shopper. "To come in and be in the middle of all of it. Sometimes you find something you weren’t looking for, but it will still fit the list."

Police are hoping people remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings this shopping season.

SAFE SHOPPING TIPS FROM HPD:

Be observant

Shop in groups

Park in well lit areas

Stay off your phone

No designer bags

No guns in cars

Make your most expensive purchase last

Check your surroundings

"This is a warning to criminals. Every year around this time, they get out and try to victimize people, and every year around this time, we arrest them and put them in jail," said Finner. "That’s what we’re going to do."