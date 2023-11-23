Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's detectives and fire marshals are investigating after a body was discovered in Magnolia on Thanksgiving morning following reports of a car fire.

The Magnolia Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 27000 block of Pecos Ranch Road at 6:30 a.m. Firefighters found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames behind a mobile home. The firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the mobile home.

As they battled the blaze, firefighters discovered the body of a Hispanic man inside the travel trailer.

Authorities say the Montgomery County Fire Marshal and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office have been notified. The victim's body has been taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.