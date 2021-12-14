Houston police: Teen, 2 women injured in shooting in nightclub parking lot

article

Police say a teen and two women were injured in a shooting after an altercation in the parking lot of a nightclub in northeast Houston.

Officers initially responded to a hospital after receiving a call about three people who had arrived with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest area, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the back, and a 24-year-old woman was grazed in the shoulder.

Officers learned that the shooting actually occurred in the 3400 block of Cavalcade Street.

Police say the women were involved in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect in the parking lot of the nightclub.

During the altercation, a suspect reportedly shot into the air, causing everyone to flee. The women and the teen got into an SUV.

As one of the women drove out of the parking lot, police say, the suspect shot at the vehicle multiple times, striking the driver and the two passengers.

The woman drove them to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

