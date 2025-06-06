Houston police shoot 15-year-old boy who allegedly had rifle

A 15-year-old boy was shot by Houston police early Friday morning. Authorities say he was armed with a rifle.

15-year-old shot by Houston police

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cinnamon.

Police had responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex. A two-officer unit arrived first, and the officers started walking around the complex trying to locate the source.

According to HPD, the officers separated and immediately started hearing gunshots. Police say the officers then saw several people running around the complex, shooting at each other.

At some point, they encountered the 15-year-old boy. Police say the teen was armed with a rifle, and the officers ended up shooting him twice.

He ran away, but they later found him in an apartment unit after his parents flagged down officers, police say. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Houston police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Cinnamon Lane.

What we don't know:

The teen has not been identified.

The officers involved were being interviewed to determine what exactly led up to the shooting. The two officers – a 16-year veteran and a 6-year veteran – were not identified.

What they're saying:

The investigation is still in the early stages.

"Very, very preliminary due to the fact that we had a hectic scene with suspects running all over the place and just a lot of gunfire going on as soon as our officers arrived," Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said during a briefing early Friday morning.

Others detained after shooting

What we know:

Houston police say two other people were detained and had been among those shooting at each other in the initial incident.

What we don't know:

They have also not been identified. Police say one is believed to be an adult woman, and the other is a male of unknown age.

It's unclear how many others were involved in the initial shooting or what prompted it.

Multiple agencies investigating

What's next:

Per policy for officer-involved shootings in Houston, multiple departments and agencies are investigating, including the HPD Homicide Unit, internal affairs and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators were still gathering evidence – including several shell casings – at the complex on Friday morning.

Everyone involved in the shootings are also being interviewed.