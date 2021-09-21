Houston police: Serial sexual assault suspect zip-tied, robbed victims

article

Investigators with the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are hoping more possible victims of a serial sexual assault suspect come forward.

Morris Holton III, 36, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Police say Holton, who was arrested on July 12, contacted his victims from online advertisements and would pose as a customer. He would gain their trust and insist on meeting them in person, authorities say.

According to police, when he met the victims, Holton would produce a handgun, zip-tie the victim, rob them of their valuables and then sexually assault them.

Police say Holton was identified by a victim after Holton reached out to the victim on Instagram days after sexual assaulting her.

Holton also may have used the alias "Carlos" and phone number 346-577-2891, according to police.

Investigators believe there are more victims that have been assaulted by Holton and are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140.

