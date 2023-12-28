A Houston Police Department sergeant has been arrested for solicitation of prostitution, the department announced Thursday morning.

The department says HPD arrested Sergeant Cesar Beltran on Wednesday, and he was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Sgt. Cesar Beltran (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Beltran was sworn in as an officer in June 1998 and is assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division.

The department says the sergeant has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by their Internal Affairs Division in accordance with standard protocol.

"HPD holds its officers to the highest standards and will take appropriate action up to, and including, termination," the department said in a statement.