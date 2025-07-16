Houston police searching for suspect who robbed woman in a wheelchair

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect following an aggravated robbery of a woman in a wheelchair.

Houston aggravated robbery: Suspect wanted following robbery of woman in wheelchair

What we know:

According to officials, the robbery occurred in the 5200 block of Antoine on July 10 around 12:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim, who is confined to a wheelchair, rode up to an ATM. The victim said as she was withdrawing money, an unknown male suddenly appeared while pointing a gun at her and demanded the money from the ATM.

That's when, officials said, the suspect then reached over and grabbed the money that had been withdrawn from the ATM.

The suspect then got on a bicycle and rode away in an unknown direction.

Officials say the suspect is described as a Black male, medium build, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a green T-shirt, camouflage patterned pants, and wore a wide-brimmed trucker style hat.

Authorities said the suspect may also live in the area.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide how much money the suspect got away with.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.