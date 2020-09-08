Houston Police searching for suspect who robbed two cell phone stores in same day

Houston Police need help identifying a suspect they believe robbed a Metro PCS on Sunday, Aug. 23, around 3 p.m.

According to Houston Police, the suspect walked into the Metro PCS, located at 6438 W. Little York, in Houston, and pretended to purchase an item before threatening the clerk.

Police say the suspect told the employee that he had a gun in his pocket and wanted the money from the cash register.

Following the demand, the employee gave the suspect money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’10 to 6’0, 150 to 170 pounds.

Houston Police believe the same man robbed a T-Mobile store on the same day at 1:25 pm at 101 East Little York.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org