Houston Police searching for missing teen with autism

Houston Police are in search of a 15-year-old boy with autism.

Damani Parker was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 31.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

According to HPD, He was last known to be on foot walking away from the 2500 block of Old Farm Road.

Parker stands 6-feet-tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camo pants, and black shoes, and possibly wearing sunglasses even at

night.

The 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with mild Autism and schizophrenia.

Advertisement

He has a tendency not to make eye contact and may stutter while speaking.