HPD searching for missing man with dementia

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.



Authorities are looking for Esteban Torres, 63.



Torres was last seen on Wednesday leaving from the Harris County Joint Processing Center on the 700 block of North San Jacinto Street on foot.

Torres is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.



Authorities said Torres does have dementia.

If you have seen Torres, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.