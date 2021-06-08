Houston police searching for missing child

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing child.



Authorities are searching for 11-year-old Caleb Hunsberger.



Hunsberger was last seen at the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hunsberger is described as a white male, 5’ to 5’1" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.



He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black and gray basketball shorts, and wearing no shoes.

Authorities said Hunsberger suffers from Asperger Syndrome.



If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

